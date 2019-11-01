An incumbent and two challengers run for Town Board

PHELPS — Voters will fill two seats for Phelps Town Board from three candidates. Incumbent Kent Ridley is running on the Republican line. Challenger John Duchesneau runs on the Republican and independent Choice for Change lines. Anthony Gravitte runs on an independent line, Local Action.

Here’s how each candidate responded to questions.

John Duchesneau

Q. What experience/skills make you a good candidate?

I have a masters degree in Management, am a Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt and a certified purchasing manager. I have used these skills, along with many others, to manage people and processes for over 30 years. My career has been focused in plant operations, construction, and energy. After sitting on the Rochester District Heating Cooperative Board of Directors for several years, the position of general manager became available. I left my 23-year career at Xerox and moved into that position.

In my current position I have significant interaction with municipalities, governmental agencies, and local officials. I work closely with building owners, developers, contractors and engineers to provide cost-effective energy solutions to Rochester properties.

I have extensive experience in all aspects of construction including architectural, mechanical, electrical, site and civil work, and utilities. I have developed bid specifications and scopes of work for a multitude of successful projects.

Throughout my career I have managed by fact. I am a firm believer that for every problem there is more than one solution. By digging into the details and investigating root causes, solutions can be developed and analyzed to make the best-informed decisions.

Q. What are one or two top issues you find most important and how will you address these?

I have attended nearly every town meeting for several years. This participation has given me a lot of insight into the inner workings of the town board. During this election cycle I have gone door to door and spoken with many of the taxpayers. These insights along with the overwhelming feedback from the residents brought two predominant concerns to the surface: The lack of transparency and clandestine methods of the town board; and a significant concern with the fiscal mismanagement of the taxpayer’s money. Board decisions are preplanned and predestined. A change was made in the way resolutions are put in the agendas. They are nondescript and the audience has no idea of their intent, yet they are voted on with no discussion and usually unanimously passed. I will address this lack of transparency by fostering open dialog and discussion in board meetings. Decisions need to be made in the public forum and not behind closed doors.

I will be an advocate making sure, to every extent possible, that what is budgeted benefits the taxpayers. I will also monitor expenditures to validate proper accounting and control to make sure every dollar spent is appropriate. I am the choice for change!

Kent Ridley

Q. What experience/skills make you a good candidate?

I am running for re-election for town board after serving the town for eight years. I wish to continue working on current and future projects that are vital to the town taxpayers.

I have managed my own excavation company for over 40 years. While having expertise in the development of water/sewer projects, excavating and road work, I can bring this knowledge to the town board. I have vast knowledge of equipment, vehicles and the selling and buying prices of them to make sure the town gets the best price possible. All of this knowledge is valuable to the town, especially at budget time.

At the time the old highway garage needed to be torn down to make way for the new garage, I donated my time and equipment to do this job; thus saving the town of Phelps taxpayers over $70,000.

Q. What are one or two top issues you find most important and how will you address these?

The continuation of extending water districts to enhance the growth of the town and keep the taxes down is my goal. I would appreciate your vote on Tuesday, November 5 so that I can continue to serve you.

Anthony Gravitte

Q. What experience/skills make you a good candidate?

I have my finger on the pulse of the people. Door-to-door canvassing, coupled with over a decade of experience in regional sales management, gives me a unique advantage when it comes to empathizing with the everyday taxpayer. Simply put, I am one. As a newfound and proud local business owner and Phelps resident, I can attest to an apparent lack of connection between board issues and those of the ordinary voter. My unequivocal drive to voice the people’s concerns on a local level is my everyday impetus. I will integrate my educational credentials (B.A., Political Science, A.A.S., Business Administration, paralegal certificate) with my real world experience in order to become a beacon of change to Phelps voters.

Q. What are one or two top issues you find most important and how will you address these?

Accountability and fiscal conservatism. To put it succinctly, board members are fiduciarily tied to the taxpayers. After all, we pay their salaries. The honor of serving requires ideological objectivity and intimate knowledge of voter concerns. Acting otherwise undermines the very essence of public appointment. A young and voracious local constituent, like myself, will make the voice of the people be heard. Real life issues must be brought to the table and motions passed with the utmost respect towards taxpayer burden. I intend to hold myself directly accountable to the people in my every action as a board member. I will vocalize the desire for public input, for a true 2 percent tax cap, and for the foregoing of generous raises during a time that requires strict fiscal conservatism.