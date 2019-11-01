Here's a look at your first weekend in November:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 48° | Lo: 36°

Precipitation: 25% | Wind: W at 26mph

Today: Very windy early, then tapering during the afternoon. Some lake rain/snow, especially south and west. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph very early.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few more lake rain/snow showers off of Lake Erie. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Hi: 49° | Lo: 33°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: SW at 10mph

A mix of clouds and sun. A few showers possible very late.

Mix of sun and clouds

Sunday

Hi: 43° | Lo: 34°

Precipitation: 25% | Wind: W at 15mph

Chilly with lake snow showers southwest. Some sun outside of any lake rain/snow.