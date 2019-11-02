I strongly support the re election of Ellen Polimeni and ardently recommend her to you.

Our city is well run and continues to thrive due to many factors. City government is one of them.

The essential hallmark of our city is how problems are addressed and projects adopted. Civility is displayed and maintained by all members of our council. This is not an accident. Prior to Ellen making courtesy and respect a fundamental basis for discussion, council meeting were often marked by contentious grandstanding with disruptive emotions leading to a lack of productive problem solving.

All members can be proud of this value of civility which Ellen established. Consequently when the council confronts the difficult testy problems when their mettle is challenged, solutions are reached in the most prudent manner. During such sessions Ellen has been a steadfast leader of thought and decorum.

Ellen remains energetic, enthusiastic, and committed to all phases of the well being of our community. A vote for Ellen maintains the positive momentum of city government.

Peter C. Mulvaney

Canandaigua