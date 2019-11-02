CreekView Apartments in Candandaigua and a solar village in Geneva are among the winners in a state contest

Three projects in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region will get a financial boost from a statewide competition that awards design, construction and operation of low-carbon emitting multi-family buildings. CreekView Apartments at Woodland Park in Canandaigua; a solar village on Carter Road in Geneva; and Westgate Apartments in Rochester will each receive $1 million.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that $18 million was awarded to 28 projects statewide in the first round of the Buildings of Excellence Competition. The competition supports Cuomo's “Green New Deal,” which the governor touts as the “most aggressive climate change program in the nation.” The goal is to put New York state “on a path to economy-wide carbon neutrality and mandates an 85 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” stated a release from the governor’s office.

CreekView Apartments at Woodland Park on County Road 10 broke ground last year on some of the 12 buildings overall that will be built there — providing apartments for 96 families. Construction techniques for the $19 million project emphasize energy efficiency and green building standards.

The project is the first affordable development outside of New York City to conform to what is called the Passive House Institute Certification program, which could lead to as much as an 80 percent savings in energy consumption, according to New York State Homes and Community Renewal. Individuals and families who meet certain income guidelines are eligible to live at CreekView, and some apartments are planned for Ontario ARC’s eligible clients so they may live independently.

The $1 million award will help with the second construction phase for CreekView. The developer is Baldwin Real Estate Development Corp., and the project is designed by Glasow Architects.

In Geneva, the $1 million award goes to the solar project on Carter Road developed by SmallGrid LLC/The Solar Village Company and designed by Bergman and Associates.

In Rochester, the $1 million goes to Westgate Apartments developed by Providence Housing Development Corporation and designed by SWBR Architecture, Engineering & landscape Architecture, D.P.C.

The Buildings of Excellence Competition was launched in March 2019 and received 53 proposals from across the state. Initial funding for this round was earmarked at $10 million but due to the strong response The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority added an additional $8 million to support round one winners, stated the release. As part of the review process, each proposal had to demonstrate how the project achieves low carbon performance, is equipped with the ability for broad adoption, provides superior financial benefits for owners and offers a healthy and safe living environment for occupants.

The projects selected will also provide comprehensive data on design, construction and cost that can be analyzed and shared to increase the number of low- to zero-carbon buildings in New York state.