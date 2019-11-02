Two incumbents and a political newcomer run for the Town Board

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Voters will fill two seats from three candidates in a race for Town Board. Incumbents Scott Harman and Robert DeSanctis both run on the Republican line. Candidate Ruth Cahn runs on the Democrat line. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Here’s how each candidate responded to questions.

Ruth Cahn

Q. What experience/skills make you a good candidate?

As a teacher of music/percussion for 42 years in the Eastman Community Music School and a performer in the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra for 32 years, I have developed creative ways of thinking about challenges of all types and enjoy encouraging others to work together to achieve goals. For 12 years, as the Summer Session Director of the Eastman School of Music, I assembled an amazing staff that worked with our professors to design unique programs, market them to the international musical market and produce a detailed and easy to use website and summer catalogue. I have 50 years of volunteer leadership work in a variety of non-profit organizations that support the Rochester City School District, The Young Artists Competition, the RPO Finance Committee and formerly, the Braddock’s Bay flotilla of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. I have had management and interpersonal training through the Drucker Institute and much mentoring from former members of Kodak’s Office of Innovation. I want to give back to the community and to all those who have mentored me.



Q. What are one or two top issues you find most important and how will you address these?

For one, supporting the agricultural heritage of our community by bringing the needs of the farming community to the public’s attention while preserving the beautiful environment that West Bloomfield provides for all of our residents. For another, building a more engaged community by encouraging public discussion of critical issues through a community newsletter, a more developed and informative town website, and small town meetings on specific topics.

Robert DeSanctis



Q. What experience/skills make you a good candidate?

Moving into West Bloomfield in 1983, into a little ranch house on Dark Hollow Road was the third best decision in my life. My wife and I have enjoyed every day of every year we’ve lived here.

In 2005 I started giving back to this beautiful community by accepting a position on the town planning board. I served on the West Bloomfield Town Planning Board until 2013 and then in 2014 moved to a position on the town Zoning Board of Appeals. Currently, I’ve held a seat on the town board as a council member since 2015. It’s been a most interesting and fulfilling journey participating on these various boards for the past 14 odd years.



Q. What are one or two top issues you find most important and how will you address these?

I find our most challenging concern is blending individual property growth in an agricultural-based township. The agricultural industry will continue to evolve and change as we move further into the technology-based 21st century. How do we manage the residential growth, yet keep the rural agricultural blood of the township? Updating our 10 year Comprehensive Plan is very important.

I see the participation from the residents, with the various boards as a key component to working through any issues. We’ll need to work as a community not just an isolated town board.



Scott Harman

Q. What experience/skills make you a good candidate?

I have served on the West Bloomfield Town Board since being elected in 2008. Previously, I served on the Town’s Planning Board. As a member of the Town Board, I have played an active role in creating positive change for our community, including improvements to our parks, construction of a new Town Hall which remains on schedule and on budget, and careful management of town costs and services to find the best value for our taxpayers. Through responsible management, we have transitioned from no financial reserves to a position of healthy reserves, and expenditures are being held in check.

My real-world experience in business enables a viewpoint focused on delivering results for those we work for: Our taxpayers. I chose West Bloomfield to raise my family because it is a small, yet vibrant community, and I want to see that opportunity open to all who choose to live here. I believe our recent improvements make West Bloomfield even more desirable and more attractive as a place to live and grow. Having quality services and resources for our residents are the keys to a successful future.

Q. What are one or two top issues you find most important and how will you address these?

We must continue to foster an environment for responsible development, while honoring the rural and historic nature of our community. We have seen recent progress on this front, and West Bloomfield remains positioned for considerable growth, due to its desirable location and proximity to other thriving communities. Maintaining a balance between growth and our heritage is what makes West Bloomfield a unique and enjoyable place to live.

We must also stay focused on long-range planning to build a future we can enjoy. A recent example of long-range vision was our action to keep pace with zoning codes for large-scale solar farms. We were among the first in the County to enact such a provision, and we continue to address developments that could impact our future. Some towns have been surprised by sudden demands for development, but by acting proactively we can manage this change and ensure a positive future. I am pleased with what we have accomplished, and look forward to playing a continued role in shaping our future.