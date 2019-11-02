PENFIELD — A Rochester Police Officer was killed in a car crash in Penfield on Saturday night.

According to police, Manuel Ortiz, 52, crashed his car on Empire Boulevard around 7 p.m. When Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene they found Ortiz's car in the ravine.

Witnesses say Ortiz drifted off the road and went through a woodline before ending up in the ravine. Good Samaritans tried to perform first aid on Ortiz before he died.

Ortiz was a 22-year vet of the Rochester Police Department. Police say Ortiz was driving into work when the crash occurred.

Police and deputies are still waiting on a report from the medical examiner to confirm the cause of death.