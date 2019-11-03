One of Canandaigua's oldest cemeteries and the resting place of 12 Revolutionary War veterans was the spotlight Sunday.

Hunn Cemetery at the corner of Woolhouse Road and County Road 32 recently received a new perimeter fence erected by Canandaigua Academy student and Eagle Scout candidate Zac Palmer. Zac was among those recognized for making contributions in interpreting this and other area cemeteries.

Local Sons of the American Revolution attended in period costume and speakers addressed the historical significance of the site that contains the graves of many early settler families. The 178 burials date between 1799 and 1931.