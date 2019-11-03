More often than not, the gist of what I write for print revolves around the theological virtue of hope — maybe you’ve noticed, maybe you haven’t. Through the years, I’ve volunteered this message of selfless hope with a sense of moral or political coaching or a combination of the two, writing (I hope) with pleasant and interesting speech. “Didactic,” it’s called. Seldom uttered, and sounding more like a component of a printed circuit board, “didactic” is a writing style; it precedes “diddle,” “diddly-squat” and “didgeridoo” in the dictionary. A friendly, consciousness-raising approach to messaging, it stems from my adherence to Colossians 4:5-6. Found in the latter half of the Bible, these two verses have become my standard for communicating a message. Any other approach, I feel, would be merely diddling with words, while at the same time doing diddly-squat for the reader and time better spent learning hip-hop on the didgeridoo (No joke — we play hip-hop on the didgeridoo).

We spend a lifetime diddling around with hope, rolling the dice and hoping for the best. Diddling with hope is human nature, and we diddle daily the way tinkers tinker. Odds are, some of us qualify as diddle-heads, diddling away the days, diddling away what would otherwise be a virtuous life. “Diddle, diddle, diddle, the cat and the fiddle”; it’s as nonsensical and foolhardy as frittering away a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

I know from reading your comments that some of you don’t care diddly-squat for what I have to say. And, no, that doesn’t make you a diddle-head. But I do get the impression you’ve divorced yourselves from what awaits the rest of us at rainbow’s end. While I see hope in the theological sense, an extension of optimism, assurance without limitations, you seem to not give a tinker’s damn. You’ve invested diddly-squat in what could still be a future beyond mortality, divested yourselves from the ultimate and everlasting happiness attainable through faith. From where I stand, diddly-squat begets diddly-squat and well deserved.

Consider the terminally ill patient or mortally wounded soldier on the battlefield. Are they without hope? Shortsightedness in long-range planning would have you answering yes. But don’t despair; no one’s forcing anybody one way or the other; hope beyond the grave is noncommittal. It comes under the umbrella of faith, and not everybody carries an umbrella.

I was reading a commentary on a 1947 radio broadcast by Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, mentor to every Catholic parochial school child in post-war America — mentor to anyone who would listen. It was shockingly prophetic. More than 70 years ago, His Grace boldly pronounced, “Only those who live by faith really know what’s going on in the world.” Conversely, he said, “The great masses without faith are unconscious of the destructive progress going on (in the world).” The latter struck me mightily. It’s precisely the atmosphere we find in today’s America — America divested of faith, a very confused generation divested of hope, America’s once brilliant, fruitful rainbow, faded, looming dull and pale against an ever-vibrant wild blue yonder.

Archbishop Sheen was speaking of a decaying “Christendom,” Christendom being the part of the world where Christian principles have had a healthy influence on economic, political and social life. “The forces of evil are united; the forces of good are divided,” Sheen said. But I didn’t need His Grace to tell me that; it’s been prophetic writing on the wall for decades, a steady hammering by those who would forge our world apart from God, deny our children hope beyond their mortal presence.

Well, not on my watch — I will not subscribe to dodgery. I will not while away the hours on my didgeridoo, but due diligence, hope to be found and fought for at both ends of the rainbow these days. Admitting that hope springs eternal in the human breast is not an admission hope merely providing us a haven from pessimism and fear — it’s an admission of faith, and it’s in faith that we find hope.

