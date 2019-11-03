Police said Officer Manuel Ortiz crashed his car on Empire Boulevard around 7 p.m. Saturday

According to police, Officer Manuel Ortiz, 52, crashed his car on Empire Boulevard around 7 p.m. When Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene they found Ortiz's car in the ravine.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said that witnesses report that Officer Ortiz drifted off the road and went through a wood line before ending up in the ravine. He added that bystanders tried to perform first aid on Officer Ortiz before he died.

Officer Ortiz was a 22-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department. He worked in the Community Affairs Bureau as a crime prevention officer. Investigators said that Officer Ortiz was driving into work when the crash occurred.

“It's a very trying time when you lose an officer, whether it’s on or off duty,” said Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary. “We're going to make sure our officers are in the proper mind, if anybody can be in a proper mind after losing a loved one. We're a family. We're a family. And tonight we lost a family member, and we're going to make sure the rest of the family is taken care of. You know, right now we're all grieving. I think you asked the question how do you deal with this. You deal with it minute by minute. As days come along, you look out for one another and you just keep an eye on one another. It's about being there for our officers, and that's what I'm about to do right now.”

“This is something that they're going to have to process, and we try to encourage them through that process of healing when they see something like this,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter. “A couple of those deputies knew Manny, so this is very difficult.”

This is the statement from Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren from the City of Rochester’s Facebook page: “The passing of Officer Manuel ‘Manny’ Ortiz is a tragedy and a great loss for our City. Officer Ortiz was not only devoted to his career of service, but to his wife and children as well. Emerson wrote that ‘The purpose of life .... is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well. It is not the length of life, but the depth that matters.’ There is no doubt that Manny Ortiz lived well, and served honorably and with compassion during his 22 years as an Officer in the Rochester Police Department.

My sincere condolences go out to his wife and family, as well as, his brothers and sisters in uniform. I ask that all of Rochester join me in praying for the Ortiz family and all those that loved Officer Ortiz.”

This is the statement from Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott:

“The City Council extends our sincere condolences to the family of Officer Ortiz, as well as the men and women of the Rochester Police Department. This is a tragic loss for our community and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by Officer Ortiz’s death.”

Below is the statement from Congressman Joe Morelle,

“I join the entire Rochester community in mourning the tragic passing of Rochester Police Officer Manny Ortiz. My heart and prayers are with the Rochester Police Department and Officer Ortiz’s entire family during this difficult time. His kindness, compassion, and dedication to serving the community he loved will never be forgotten.”

Police and deputies are still waiting on a report from the medical examiner to confirm the cause of death.