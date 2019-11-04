The following births occurred in October 2019 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Clifton Springs: Tatyanna Llano and Corey Aikey, a boy, Camren Lealand Aikey, Oct. 22, 7 pounds, 8.1 ounces.

Clyde: Rachael Malisano and Anthony Tavolino, a boy, Luciano Anthony Tavolino, Oct. 4, 8 pounds, 2.6 ounces; and Christina and Joshua Peterson, a boy, Ethan James Peterson, Oct. 23, 7 pounds, 14.5 ounces.

Farmington: Kelly Burnett and Jeffrey Krogstad, a girl, Reagan Frances Krogstad, Oct. 25, 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Geneva: Cedra Murphy and Antaun Wright, a boy, Theo Gene Leigh Wright, Oct. 4, 8 pounds, 6 ounces; Rachely Cruz and Luis Zamora, a girl, Alaia Zamora Cruz, Oct. 5, 7 pounds, 10 ounces; April Ramos and Francis Nicotera, a boy, Bryson Anthony Nicotera, Oct. 8, 8 pounds, 10.4 ounces; Taylor Gary and Mason Schafer, a boy, Maddox Storm Schafer, Oct. 15, 6 pounds, 15 ounces; Kimberly Cauwels and Matthew Haws, a boy, Spencer John Haws, Oct. 16, 9 pounds, 2.7 ounces; Erika Guererri and Seth Bennett, a boy, Oliver Robert Bennett, Oct. 18, 7 pounds, 7 ounces; Keira Alicea and Billy Wells, a boy, Matiluis Wesley-King Wells, Oct. 20, 8 pounds, 14 ounces; Akizza Donato and Jeremy Trenchard, a girl, Inara Minori Trenchard Donato, Oct. 26; Sasha and Carlos Rodriguez, a girl, Aliana Eneida Rodriguez, Oct. 29, 6 pounds, 9.5 ounces; Crystal Clark and Raymond Knittle, a girl, Gia Elisa Knittle, Oct. 30, 8 pounds, 8 ounces; and Patricia Salazar and Hakeem McKoy, a boy, Hakeem Kachear McKoy Jr., Oct. 31, 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Lyons: Ashlyn and Neudy Garcia, a girl, Azalea Izabella-Baez Garcia, Oct. 8, 7 pounds; Kayla and Daniel Dewolf, a girl, Brooklyn Avery Dewolf, Oct. 11, 7 pounds, 15.9 ounces; Haley Plotts and Jason Wiegert, a boy, Mason Ray Wiegert, Oct. 14, 8 pounds, 0.9 ounces; and Lyndsey Zimmerman and Christian Morrill, a boy, Christian Jacob Morrill Jr., Oct. 26, 8 pounds.

Marion: Brooke and Jacob Giancola, a boy, Levi Michael Giancola, Oct. 2, 8 pounds, 9.5 ounces; and Kristen Sloane and Ian Gillens, a girl, Alaina Faye Gillens, Oct. 27, 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

Newark: Hannah and William Guchone, a boy, Theodore Francis Guchone, Oct. 1, 9 pounds, 6 ounces; Sara Alamo and Perrell Wright, a boy, Perrell Anthony Wright Jr., Oct. 1, 9 pounds, 7 ounces; Shana and Andrew Dean, a girl, Cadence Astrid Dean, Oct. 5, 7 pounds, 4 ounces; Amanda Morrill, a girl, Zoe Elizabeth Bryant, Oct. 6, 5 pounds, 15.5 ounces; Jamie Odit and Jared Rice, a boy, Logan Christopher Rice, Oct. 16, 5 pounds, 7 ounces; Julie Milton, a boy, Levi Thomas Milton, Oct. 18, 8 pounds, 5 ounces; Heather Dasson and David Nevlezer, a boy, Hunter John Paul Nevlezer, Oct. 18, 7 pounds, 0.4 ounces; Jessica and Robert Wright, a girl, Tayler Ellia Wright, Oct. 23, 6 pounds, 4.6 ounces; Shelby Drave and Dakota Bouwens, a boy, Jaiden Gregory Bouwens, Oct. 23, 5 pounds, 0.1 ounces; Brittney Kaunssane and Joshua Dube, a girl, Emily Rose Dube, Oct. 24, 8 pounds, 3 ounces; and Whisper and Brandon Brown, a boy, Eli Kenneth Brown, Oct. 25, 8 pounds, 8.6 ounces.

Oswego: Ariana Huber and Codie Shaw, a boy, Cyprus Jack Shaw, Oct. 2, 9 pounds, 4.2 ounces.

Palmyra: Stephanie and Kim Gary Jr., a girl, Magnolia Noelle Gray, Oct. 2, 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Phelps: Madison Santillo and Brandon DeLong, a boy, Elijah Everett DeLong, Oct. 9, 7 pounds, 12.9 ounces; and Linda Jimeniz Castillo and Ivan Aguilera Saldana, a girl, Charlotte Joyce Aguilera Jimenez, Oct. 18, 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces.

Red Creek: Gracie Lash and Billy Thompson, a boy, James Carson Thompson, Oct. 18, 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Nicole and Anthony Lanphear, a boy, Declan John Lanphear, Oct. 1, 7 pounds, 7 ounces; Melissa and Christopher Blake, a girl, Lyanna Dorothy Blake, Oct. 3, 9 pounds, 4 ounces; and Kirra Meckley and Bradley Larsen, a boy, Bentley Allen Larsen, Oct. 9, 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Sodus: Jesyka Moody and Bryce Premo, a girl, Emma Lee Grace Premo, Oct. 29, 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Waterloo: Alexis Horton, a girl, Daytona Terry Nichole Miles-Lonthair, Oct. 12, 6 pounds, 14 ounces; Monique and Bradley Vernon, a boy, Charles Patrick Vernon, Oct. 15, 4 pounds, 13 ounces; and Janae and Andrew Zimmerman, a girl, Laurie Joelle Zimmerman, Oct. 23, 6 pounds, 4.9 ounces.

Williamson: Kubra Akdogru and Jeremy Haberger, a boy, Mahmud Ertugrul Recep Haberger, Oct. 19, 7 pounds, 10 ounces.