UPDATE: Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter confirmed Monday that Officer Manuel "Manny" Ortiz, 52, was on his way to work when he accidentally shot himself in the thigh with his personal weapon — a Smith and Wesson 9mm. The round passed through his femoral artery. Baxter said the weapon did not have a safety on it.

The Rochester community is mourning the loss of an officer after he tragically died Saturday night.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter confirmed Monday that Officer Manuel "Manny" Ortiz, 52, was on his way to work when he accidentally shot himself in the thigh with his personal weapon — a Smith and Wesson 9mm. The round passed through his femoral artery. Baxter said the weapon did not have a safety on it.

Baxter said Ortiz called his fiancé at 6:56 p.m. to tell her that he had accidentally shot himself and that he was heading toward the hospital. Ortiz then drove off Empire Boulevard in Penfield and crashed into a ravine.

Witnesses who were traveling behind Ortiz called 911. Four deputies responded to the scene and applied a tourniquet and carried him to the road. He was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m.

Baxter said Ortiz, a 22-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department, died from the gunshot wound, which led to the crash.