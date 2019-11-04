A two-vehicle collision Nov. 1 at the intersection of Penfield-Walworth Road and State Route 350 in the Town of Walworth sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck operated by Rabelo Greene, 18, of Clifton Springs was trying to make a left turn onto Penfield-Walworth Road at the intersection with Route 350 at 6:56 p.m., causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by Michael Korbel, 38, of Walworth.

The Walworth Fire Department arrived on the scene to control the incident and remove Korbel from his vehicle. He and an adult passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries. An infant in the rear passenger compartment of Korbel’s vehicle was not injured. Greene reported no injuries, nor did two adult passengers in his vehicle.

Greene was issued several traffic tickets at the scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Walworth Fire Department, Marion Ambulance, Wayne County ALS, Macedon Ambulance, Ontario Ambulance and Penfield ALS.