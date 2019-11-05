Empower yourself with information before going to the polls.
Have you made your decisions for Tuesday's Election Day?
Messenger Post Media took a look at all of the key races in Ontario County over the past few weeks.
If you need polling information, please go to: www.co.ontario.ny.us/107/Board-of-Elections
If you're a subscriber- just go to our website and search for the race and/or candidate you're interested in reading about: www.mpnnow.com
City of Canandaigua:
2 mayoral candidates look to lead city of Canandaigua
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191102/two-mayoral-candidates-look-to-lead-city-of-canandaigua
8 battle for 4 at-large Canandaigua City Council seats
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191102/eight-battle-for-4-at-large-canandaigua-city-council-seats
Canandaigua Ward 1,3 incumbents face challengers
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191031/canandaigua-ward-1-3-incumbents-face-challengers
New faces in Canandaigua ward races
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191031/new-faces-in-canandaigua-ward-races
Town of Canandaigua:
4 seek 2 spots on Canandaigua Town Board
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191023/4-seek-two-spots-on-canandaigua-town-board
Victor:
2 battle for Victor's top town job
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191024/two-battle-for-victors-top-town-job
Farmington:
4 square off for Farmington Town Board
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191022/4-square-off-for-farmington-town-board
East Bloomfield:
3 vie for 2 seats in East Bloomfield
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191030/three-vie-for-two-seats-in-east-bloomfield
West Bloomfield:
3 vie for 2 seats in West Bloomfield
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191102/three-way-race-for-two-seats-in-west-bloomfield
Richmond:
3 in hunt for Richmond supervisor seat
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191026/3-in-hunt-for-richmond-supervisor-seat
3 seek 2 Richmond Town Board seats
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191025/3-seek-2-richmond-town-board-seats
4 seek 2 seats on South Bristol Town Board
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191028/4-seek-two-seats-on-south-bristol-town-board
Phelps:
3 seek 2 seats in Phelps
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191101/three-seek-2-seats-in-phelps
Messenger Post Media has posted dozens and dozens of candidate essays and endorsement letters.
Please go to Messenger Post Media's Opinion page and scroll through the essays and letters: www.mpnnow.com/opinion
Get out and vote.
Early Voting Stories:
More Democrats vote early in Ontario County
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191104/more-democrats-vote-early-in-ontario-county
Early voting underway statewide
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191029/early-voting-underway-statewide
Early voting made easy in Ontario County
https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191019/early-voting-made-easy-in-ontario-county