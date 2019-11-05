Empower yourself with information before going to the polls.

Have you made your decisions for Tuesday's Election Day?

Messenger Post Media took a look at all of the key races in Ontario County over the past few weeks.

If you need polling information, please go to: www.co.ontario.ny.us/107/Board-of-Elections

City of Canandaigua:

2 mayoral candidates look to lead city of Canandaigua

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191102/two-mayoral-candidates-look-to-lead-city-of-canandaigua

8 battle for 4 at-large Canandaigua City Council seats

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191102/eight-battle-for-4-at-large-canandaigua-city-council-seats

Canandaigua Ward 1,3 incumbents face challengers

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191031/canandaigua-ward-1-3-incumbents-face-challengers

New faces in Canandaigua ward races

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191031/new-faces-in-canandaigua-ward-races

Town of Canandaigua:

4 seek 2 spots on Canandaigua Town Board

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191023/4-seek-two-spots-on-canandaigua-town-board

Victor:

2 battle for Victor's top town job

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191024/two-battle-for-victors-top-town-job

Farmington:

4 square off for Farmington Town Board

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191022/4-square-off-for-farmington-town-board

East Bloomfield:

3 vie for 2 seats in East Bloomfield

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191030/three-vie-for-two-seats-in-east-bloomfield

West Bloomfield:

3 vie for 2 seats in West Bloomfield

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191102/three-way-race-for-two-seats-in-west-bloomfield

Richmond:

3 in hunt for Richmond supervisor seat

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191026/3-in-hunt-for-richmond-supervisor-seat

3 seek 2 Richmond Town Board seats

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191025/3-seek-2-richmond-town-board-seats

4 seek 2 seats on South Bristol Town Board

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191028/4-seek-two-seats-on-south-bristol-town-board

Phelps:

3 seek 2 seats in Phelps

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191101/three-seek-2-seats-in-phelps

Messenger Post Media has posted dozens and dozens of candidate essays and endorsement letters.

Get out and vote.

Early Voting Stories:

More Democrats vote early in Ontario County

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191104/more-democrats-vote-early-in-ontario-county

Early voting underway statewide

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191029/early-voting-underway-statewide

Early voting made easy in Ontario County

https://www.mpnnow.com/news/20191019/early-voting-made-easy-in-ontario-county