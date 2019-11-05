Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello, a Democrat, has defeated Republican incumbent Cheryl Dinolfo for the position of Montoe County executive.

Bello spent a lot of time in the past several months knocking on doors and talking to voters. Earlier Tuesday, he told News 10NBC that he hoped voters heard his message of economic development, job creation, and growth and a more aggressive plan to fight the opioid epidemic.

Monroe County has had a Republican county executive for 27 straight years. The last Democrat to hold the office was Thomas Frey in 1991.

In the district attorney race, incumbent DA Sandra Doorley, a Republican who has been in office since 2012, overcame Democratic challenger Shani Curry Mitchell.

Four years ago, Doorley got almost 70% of the vote, but things may be different this year. The east-side towns where she dominated four years ago now have just as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans, and she’s faced her opponent’s tough commercial campaign against her.

Curry Mitchell has worked as a prosecutor for more than a decade in Rochester and in Georgia. Currently, she works as an attorney at City Hall.