Catholic Family Center is encouraging the community to support its annual Adopt-a-Family program during the Christmas season.

In 2018, nearly 200 donors and adopters, plus dozens of schools and companies, helped over 750 people in Rochester. Barbies, bikes, books, balls and clothing were assembled for families and individuals in need.

Food donations help children during the school break, since many rely on school meals to provide their main nutrition of the day.

Visit cfcrochester.org/donate/adopt-a-family for information.