Wayne County deputies are investigating a crash in the Town of Sodus that left one person dead.

It happened in front of the Mobil gas station on state Route 104 just before 6:45 p.m. Monday.

A car heading west crossed into the path of car going in the opposite direction, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The driver that crossed into the opposite lane, 22-year-old Gerard Montalvo of Sodus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was treated at the scene and released.