Maker Faire Rochester will return from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E. Main St.

The sixth annual celebration of learning and doing features rockets and robots, cosplay and fashion, digital fabrication, DIY science and technology, alternative energy, bicycles, handmade crafts, music, interactive installations, and areas to learn new skills.

A centerpiece of this year’s event is a display of fire-blasting trumpets made by Rochester artist Adam Foster. These fire-blasting trumpets were part of this year’s Burning Man event. Other activities include a giant skeeball machine and a 12-foot unicorn LED display.

This family-friendly event is sponsored by the New York State Association for Computers and Technology in Education.

For the second year, the Faire will include a STEAM Student Fest for grades 3-8 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 22. This day is filled with hands-on activities and demos centered around science, technology, engineering, art and math, as well as every aspect of the Maker Movement.

This year’s STEAM Student Fest keynote speaker is Mario the Maker Magician. As seen on “Sesame Street” and “Sprout,” Mario the Maker Magician is a New York-based performer with a menagerie of original, robotic routines and props constructed of cardboard, found objects and 3D printed elements.

Ticket cost $9 for individuals, $40 for families. Visit rochester.makerfaire.com for information.