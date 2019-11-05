The RMSC Council will present its 49th annual Holiday Bazaar Arts & Crafts Sale from 5 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 22, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Ave.

Works by more than 200 artists and craftspeople will be available throughout RMSC and Eisenhart Auditorium. The juried arts and crafts show features handmade items including ceramics, fiber arts, glass, jewelry, mixed media, paintings, photography, prints, sculptures and woodwork.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase in the Cunningham House Studio.

Admission is $5, or $7 for a two-day pass. RMSC members receive half-price admission on Nov. 22. Museum exhibits will be unavailable during the sale.