The Rochester Professional Consultants Network will host a workshop by Mark Dulaney, “The Power of Lying to Yourself,” from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Five Star Bank, 396 Westfall Road, Rochester.

Dulaney, owner of Strangers into Clients, will force attendees to take a factual look at themselves and their thoughts, choices, actions, words, questions and results they create and are living with today.

Admission is free for RPCN members, $10 for nonmembers. Call (585) 384-7142 or visit rochesterconsultants.org to register.