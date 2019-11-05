Society for Chamber Music in Rochester will continue its 43rd season with “Hungarian Masters,” a chamber music concert and wine tasting, at 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

Guest pianist Miri Yampolsky will join Steven Doane for “Sonata for Cello of Piano, Op. 4” by Zoltan Kodaly, as well as Tigran Vardanyan for Bela Bartok’s “Rhapsody No. 1 Violin and Piano.” The second half features Emo Dohnanyi’s “Piano Quartet in F# minor.”

Audience members can hear an inside look at the repertoire with a pre-concert talk by artistic directors and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra musicians Juliana Athayde and Erik Behr.

Wine will be served at intermission. Visit chambermusicrochester.org for information.