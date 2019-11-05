Troopers are still investigating the three-car crash on the Thruway in the Town of Tyre early Sunday morning on Oct. 20.

State police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on the Thruway in Seneca County.

Troopers responded to a three-car crash on the Thruway in the Town of Tyre around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

Two passengers in one of the cars involved in the crash — Monica Amelda, 61, of Brampton, Ontario, originally from Guyana, and Florie Smith, 77, of Guyana — were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.