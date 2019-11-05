Senator Helming is on hand for ceremonies honoring nominees from Ontario County and Webster

State Senator Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, recognized Ontario County veterans nominated for the New York State Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame at a special ceremony Tuesday at the Phelps American Legion. She honored Webster veteran nominees in a similar ceremony Monday at the Cottreall-Warner Post 942.

The Veterans’ Hall of Fame honors outstanding veterans from the Empire State who have distinguished themselves and made significant contributions in their military careers, professional endeavors, and community service.

“As the daughter of a U.S. Air Force veteran and the mother-in-law of a current U.S. Army soldier, I have the utmost respect and appreciation for everything that the men and women of our nation’s military have done and continue to do to protect our freedom and our way of life as American citizens," Helming stated.

"As a New York State Senator, I want to show my gratitude for our veterans by seeking nominations for the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame, honoring the nominees around Veterans Day, and selecting an inductee for the Hall of Fame.," she continued. "Our veterans contribute so much to our society both in and out of uniform, and they make our communities better places to live. We are fortunate that many of these extraordinary service members make their homes here in the Wayne-Finger Lakes region, and help strengthen our communities and serve as pillars of our region. I strongly believe it is our duty to pay tribute to these men and women for their service and sacrifice and I look forward to recognizing their commitment and dedication on behalf of all of us.”

The following Ontario County veterans were recognized Tuesday: Jason C. Borghi, Thomas J. DiConstanzo, Sr., Richard Ferguson, Tony Foster, Gordon Anthony Hill, Lee Houser, John Francis Hudson, Albert J. Kraus, William Frederick List, Michael Maney, Scott James Mattoon, Michael P. McCabe, Daniel J. Petrizzi, David Charles Poteet, Tyler Simmons, Howard B. Vienna, and Chester E. Wiatrowski.

The following Webster veterans were recognized Monday: Daniel D. Barnes, George Brauch, Nathan Browning, Martin J. Cocca, Theodore Ellstrom, Louis A Gangi Jr., Verner Ogi, John R. Schoenberger, Robert Squires, and Frank T. Tantalo Sr.

The Midlakes Vocal Jazz Ensemble performed during Tuesday's ceremony in Phelps

To learn more about the New York State Veterans’ Hall of Fame, contact Helming’s Office at 315-568-9816 or via email at helming@nysenate.gov.