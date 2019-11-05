Competition, camaraderie and team spirit were on display at the 12th annual DePaul Senior Olympics recently held in Rochester.

Residents of Westwood Commons, a senior living community in North Chili, brought their A-game to the Senior Olympics and won.

The Westwood Commons team consisted of Mary Ann Comstock, Manuel Gutierrez, administrator Caitlyn Mark, Mary Masceri, Florence Michalowski, Alex Pocchiare, activity director Cathy Toney, Joyce Vembre, Ruth Willis and Jerry Yazback.

Events included a spelling bee, word search, ladder golf, shuffleboard, putting green, arm archery and Wii Bowling. Westwood Commons competed against residents from Glenwell in Cheektowaga, Woodcrest Commons in Henrietta, Horizons in Canandaigua and Wheatfield Commons in North Tonawanda.