The public is invited to the annual event that will include a ceremony and musical salute on Monday, Nov. 11.

More than 100 area veterans and supporters are expected to attend the Veterans Day celebration at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center. The public is invited to the annual event that will include a ceremony and musical salute on Monday, Nov. 11.

The event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus from Bishop Kearney Assembly and will be held at 2 p.m. in the VA auditorium, Building 5, at 400 Fort Hill Ave.

For the fifth year, international recording artist, songwriter and producer Jim Worthing will perform patriotic songs. Worthing has performed in 48 states, Canada, the Bahamas, and Switzerland and released over 60 recordings. For the past 16 years Worthing has toured as a solo artist and before that he sang with two national award-winning groups, Re-Creation and The Cumberland Boys. While he was with Re-Creation, the group was awarded the prestigious George Washington Medal of Honor by the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. While with the Cumberland Boys, Opryland’s Gospel Quartet, he shared in the Horizon Award, Christian Country Group of the Year Award, and received seven nominations for the Music City News/TNN Christian Artist of the Year Award.

Veterans in attendance will receive cards from local school children and a veteran pin in honor of their service.

For more information about the event or to volunteer your time with veterans, contact Voluntary Service at 585-393-7761.