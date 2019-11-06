The US Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $176 million contract to two Rochester companies for upgrades to the Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Hueber-Breuer Construction and The Pike Company will complete the phase two upgrades to the building.

Construction is set to begin in spring 2020 and will include the demolition of buildings 33 and 34 to provide space for the construction of eight single-story, cottage-style buildings with a centralized community center.

Several existing building will also get partial renovations.