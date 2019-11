Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Scottsville

Michaela Havens, of Scottsville, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health information management from Western Governors University.

Haley Seaman, Abigail Smith and Emily Stryker, of Scottsville, enrolled as new students at the University at Albany in fall 2019.

Rochester

Alaina Kosko, of Rochester, recently enrolled at Tufts University in Massachusetts.