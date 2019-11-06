Deputies say the suspect, who appeared to have a gun, forced his way into a home and demanded cash. The homeowner pulled out a long gun and shot the suspect. The suspect was transported to the hospital via Mercy Flight with unknown injuries.

A Stafford man shot a suspect who broke into his home, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Clinton Street Road just after 9 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a home invasion.

The suspect, who appeared to have a gun, forced his way into the home and demanded cash, according to Undersheriff Brad Mazur. That's when the homeowner pulled out a long gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight. At this time, the suspect's condition is unknown. This is a developing story.