Goodwill of the Finger Lakes is piloting the removal of plastic bags at its Macedon and Henrietta stores.

Goodwill plans to eliminate plastic bags from all of its Rochester and Syracuse area stores ahead of the state ban that takes effect on March 1, 2020.

During the pilot, shoppers at the Macedon and Henrietta stores are encouraged to bring reusable shopping bags or purchase bags made from recycled materials for 99 cents.

“In accordance with New York state law, single-use plastic bags will be banned in retail businesses on March 1, 2020,” said Jennifer Lake, president of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes. “Goodwill is piloting this new reusable bags program to give our shoppers time to transition into the habit of bringing their own bags shopping with them.”

Lake said the pilot and elimination of plastic bags aligns with Goodwill’s commitment to diverting 25 million pounds of waste out of local landfills each year. Goodwill will not offer paper bags.

“There is a positive impact on the environment with the increased use of reusable bags,” Lake said. “You’ll see a decrease in single-use plastic shopping bags that will have a lasting impact on the environment for years to come.”