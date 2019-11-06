The Landmark Society of Western New York announced its “2019 Five to Revive,” a list that identifies opportunities for targeted, strategic revitalization.

“Each year, these become priority projects for Landmark Society staff and programs as we work collaboratively with owners, municipal officials and developers to facilitate investment and foster rehabilitation,” said Wayne Goodman, executive director.

On the list are Rochester’s Highland and Cobbs Hill reservoirs, and 6 Madison St.; the King’s Daughters and Sons Building in Dansville; the hamlet of Childs in Orleans County; and four historic houses of worship: The Historic Parsells Church in Rochester, Trinity Church in Geneva, Logan Community Center in Hector and Former Wesleyan Church in Seneca Falls.

This is the seventh year for the Landmark Society to announce the “Five to Revive” and draw attention to priorities for revitalization in western New York.

“The ‘Five to Revive’ initiative is proving to be very successful, and continues to demonstrate that preservation and adaptive reuse are key strategies for revitalization in western New York,” said Tom Castelein, “Five to Revive” committee chair. “The ultimate goal is to return these important historic resources to places of prominence in their respective communities, as economic and social assets that spark even more investment and revitalization.”

Built as part of the city of Rochester’s water system, Highland and Cobbs Hill reservoirs are prominent components of the city’s parks system. Highland Reservoir was constructed between 1873 and 1876; Cobbs Hill Reservoir was built between 1905 and 1908.

These reservoirs collectively hold 160 million gallons of drinking water. Both face potential alterations as the city of Rochester Water Bureau seeks to comply with a federal law that requires public water systems provide physical covers over the reservoirs or provide additional water treatment to protect against microbial contaminants.

Located in the Susan B. Anthony Neighborhood, 6 Madison St. is a vernacular two-and-a-half-story brick house. Unused for more than 20 years, it is one of the few vacant properties in the neighborhood awaiting rehabilitation.

The Landmark Society selected four historic houses of worship as a theme to shed light on those trying to adapt old churches to new uses. Historic houses of worship of all denominations face declining membership and financial resources, along with the responsibilities and costs of maintaining historic buildings.