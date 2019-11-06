Village at Unity resident Dora (Perrotta) DiSchino was born on Nov. 6, 1919. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday with two parties: one for her fellow residents, the other for family and friends. More than 200 people were in attendance.

DiSchino was married to her husband, Sal, for 72 years and lived in Greece for over 50 years. She is the matriarch of more than 250 family members.

DiSchino was known for her ability to prepare a feast quickly when people stopped in, no matter how many there were. She specialized in Italian-American delicacies enjoyed by her three children and their spouses, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as seven siblings, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. She frequently prepared meals for the military being trained in Rochester by her husband during his career at Kodak.

DiSchino was an active volunteer, sewing bandages for wounded GIs, knitting prayer shawls for the sick and dying, and doing the bulk mailing for nonprofits. She was a 4-H leader and neighborhood chairman for Girl Scouts in the Maplewood area.

Throughout her life, DiSchino belonged to various clubs and organizations, including her high school sorority that continued into her adult years, the Women’s Bowling Congress and the Union of the Blood of Christ.

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo presented DiSchino with a proclamation declaring Nov. 6 as Dora Perrotta DiSchino Day. DiSchino also received proclamations on behalf of state Sen. Joe Robach, R-56th District, and Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich.