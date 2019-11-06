Gates resident joins Canandaigua National Bank

Alex Broccuto, of Gates, recently joined Canandaigua National Bank & Trust as vice president and relationship manager, commercial services.

Broccuto graduated with a degree in communications from the University at Buffalo. He brings over 10 years of experience and most recently held the position of commercial relationship manager at Genesee Regional Bank.

Broccuto currently serves on the JDRF board. He is a committee member for the Greece Youth Hall of Fame and a youth basketball coach.

Gates resident joins Child Care Council

Latisha Learn, of Gates, recently joined Child Care Council Inc. as a child and adult care food program specialist.

In this role, Learn conducts home visits to monitor child care program compliance, and provides nutrition education and support. She previously worked in a group child care facility and volunteered at Noyes Hospital.

Learn earned her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the College at Brockport and her associate degree in health studies from Genesee Community College.