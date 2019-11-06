Manning Squires Hennig, a general contractor in Batavia, took the No. 1 spot on the 33rd annual Rochester Chamber Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately held businesses in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

Steve General Contractor Inc. and Avani Technology Solutions rounded out the top three. Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce accounting partner KPMG determines the rankings based on dollar and percentage revenue growth over a three-year period.

“The Rochester Chamber Top 100 program serves as the perfect illustration that Rochester has indeed moved from a company town of a few major employers to a town of companies so diversified across the board,” said Bob Duffy, Chamber president and CEO. “It is wonderful to see well-established companies competing with startups for a coveted spot on the list. The 2019 Rochester Chamber Top 100 companies employed close to 67,000 people and reported total revenue of nearly $14 billion in the most recent fiscal year. That money comes right back to our community’s economy.”

To be eligible, businesses must be independent, privately held, headquartered in the nine-county Finger Lakes region and have revenue of at least $1 million in each of the three most recent fiscal years.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as Rochester’s fastest-growing privately held company,” said Matt Squires, CEO of Manning Squires Hennig. “We have an incredible team, both in the field and in the office, and we’ve done an unbelievable amount of work over the past few years while vastly improving our processes, renovating our offices and improving our safety record.”

“Because we’re 47 years old, I attribute our success to patience and perfecting our craft,” said David Vasciannie, president of Steve General Contractor. “We are family-owned and a third of our staff is family. My office staff is small, but very powerful and qualified and we are able to get the work done. One of the reasons we were able to score so high this year is the major projects that are going on in Rochester. We were fortunate enough to bid and win all five of the interior packages at the Rochester airport.”

“We are honored and delighted to be recognized once again by Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce,” said Sameer Penakalapati, president of Avani Technology Solutions. “We attribute this achievement to utilizing new technology platforms to serve our customers and employees better and faster than ever before. Our sustained success is largely due to staying focused on growing the business while expanding our core competencies. Rochester was and is poised to be a region of unparalleled growth as we move forward in our industry.”

The construction industry led the way with 26 companies landing on this year’s list, followed by 19 service companies, 18 technology firms, 16 manufacturing businesses, 11 wholesale and distribution companies, six retail businesses, and four financial services companies.

Visit greaterrochesterchamber.com for the full list.