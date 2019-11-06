Newcomer Jared Simpson receives the most votes

CANANDAIGUA — One incumbent Town Board member was voted out Tuesday night while another was re-elected.

But a newcomer topped them all in the race for two seats on the Town Board.

Republican Jared Simpson, a social studies teacher and coach in the Canandaigua school district, received 1,536 votes, according to the Ontario County Board of Elections.

Simpson and running mate, Town Councilman Gary Davis, defeated incumbent Democratic Councilman Kevin Reynolds and his running mate, Ryan Staychock.

Simpson said the residents he spoke with on the campaign trail wanted to be heard, and he said he feels he can listen.

“I’m just grateful for the connection I’ve had with the community for the last 48 years and all the people I’ve known and all the people who have helped me along the way,” Simpson said Tuesday night. “Now it’s time to get to work.”

Davis, who garnered 1,325 votes, has been on the board for nearly two years. He was elected to a full four-year term.

Davis, a retiree who serves as a consultant in the dairy and food industries, thanked his supporters.

“I’m glad the people saw fit to return me for a four-year term,” Davis said.

Reynolds received 864 votes while fellow Democrat Staychock received 903 votes.