TYKEs (Theatre Young Kids Enjoy) will continue its 16th season with “Showtime with Shakespeare,” a musical based on Mary Pope Osborne’s “Magic Tree House” adventure “Stage Fright on a Summer Night.”

The show will run at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 23-24 in Hart Theater at the Jewish Community Center, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Brighton. Tickets cost $20, and are available at jccrochester.org/tykes or by calling (585) 461-2000.

“The clever freestyle hip-hop is what makes this show so unique — like ‘Hamilton’ for kids,” TYKEs founder Freyda Schneider said. “The show is chock-full of super high-energy dance numbers and fun, lively musical arrangements. Plus, it’s the first time in TYKEs’ 16-year history that we’re introducing William Shakespeare to our young audience members.”

Plot-wise, Jack and Annie learn the theater adage that the show must go on when their Magic Tree House whisks them to Elizabethan England in the year 1601. Their mission is to solve a riddle: “To find a special magic, you must step into the light and without wand, spell or charm turn daytime into night.” The sibling duo meet​​ Shakespeare and need to overcome stage fright to save his show, discovering how history is shaped by those who learn to overcome their fears.

“Showtime with Shakespeare” is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in association with George Street Playhouse. Book and lyrics by Jenny Laird and Will Osborne, with music and additional lyrics by Randy Courts. The musical is recommended for ages 6 and older.

Continuing TYKEs’ 16th season is “A Winnie the Pooh Birthday Tail” on Jan. 18-26, 2020; “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” on Feb. 29-March 8, 2020; and “The Emperor’s New Clothes” on April 13-18, 2020.