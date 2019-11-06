Incumbent Mayor Ellen Polimeni had not conceded as of Tuesday night

CANANDAIGUA — When the votes were counted Tuesday night, Councilmember Bob Palumbo had pulled off what could be considered a stunning upset of longtime Mayor Ellen Polimeni.

Only 83 votes separated the two at the end of the night; Palumbo had 1,357 votes to Polimeni’s 1,274 votes, according to the Ontario County Board of Elections.

“I knew it was going to be a very, very tight race,” Palumbo said Tuesday night. “It hasn’t hit home yet. But we had a lot of great supporters, a lot of hard work and I’m very happy with the results."

Polimeni, who earlier in the year won a Democratic primary election, wasn’t conceding as of Tuesday night.

Polimeni said she thinks it’s important to ensure that every vote is counted and was advised to wait until Wednesday morning before making a formal statement, given the numbers.

Polimeni did thank all of the candidates, supporters and families involved in this year's campaign.

“We’re just going to have to wait and see what happens tomorrow,” Polimeni said Tuesday night. “I have had a wonderful time representing the city all of these years. I’m going to miss that — there’s no doubt about it. There are other ways I can be helpful in the city, and I will continue to do that.”

This was only the third time Polimeni has faced opposition in the general election since she was first elected mayor in 1991.

Palumbo, who owns Bob’s Plumbing Service, was elected to City Council in 2017.

Because the race was so close, Palumbo said he didn’t know if any one thing moved residents to vote his way.

“The biggest thing I heard when I was going around was it’s time for a change,” Palumbo said. “That’s the biggest thing we can attribute to it.”

Should the numbers remain in his favor after absentee ballots are counted, Palumbo said he will be able to work well with the eight other Democratic councilmembers.

Boosting community involvement through Ward and neighborhood meetings was among his campaign platforms, which he said City Council should be able to get behind. He said he also wants to better inform residents of what is happening at City Hall, in a variety of ways.

“We’ll work together. It’s never been a Democrat-Republican thing,” Palumbo said. “We have our differences, but at the end of the day, we will work things out.”