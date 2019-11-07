The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon Mondays-Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.

Nov. 18: Meatloaf, cheddar scalloped potatoes and roasted asparagus.

Nov. 19: Haddock French over penne pasta. Lunch and Learn: Perinton Ambulance

Presents: The Importance of Exercise for Seniors.

Nov. 20: Marinated chicken breast with peach chutney, steamed vegetables, rice pilaf. Jack Kowiak Presents: Thanksgiving Day Trivia.

Nov. 21: Birthday bash! Apple cinnamon pork medallions, baked potato and vegetables.

Nov. 22: Café closed.

Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.