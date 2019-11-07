Two buildings will be demolished to make way for cottage-style living and community center

CANANDAIGUA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $176 million contract for the next phase of a massive building upgrade of the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.

The contract to Hueber-Breuer Construction and Pike Co. (HBP) Joint Venture, of Rochester, sets in motion work to begin in spring 2020. That will include demolition of Buildings 33 and 34 to provide adequate space for the construction of eight single-story, cottage-style structures with a centralized community center. Renovations to Building 9 will provide domiciliary facilities for veterans and include logistical features such as a loading dock.

Several existing buildings on the campus at Fort Hill Avenue are also set to receive partial renovations in order to accommodate non-patient functions and swing-space. Utilities will also be upgraded to support the new/renovated spaces.

“Last year I was proud to stand with local veterans at the Canandaigua VA to launch my push to secure the funding needed to make this Phase 2 construction a reality,” stated U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer in announcing the contract. Over $143 million was earmarked to break ground last year on Phase 1 of the VA upgrade. This latest construction contract award means over $300 million “invested into the local economy and into new state-of-the-art upgrades to provide cutting-edge care to local veterans,” stated Schumer.

“We are pleased and excited that Phase 2 will be starting here at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center,” stated Bruce Tucker, director for the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System. The new facilities being built will provide veterans with state-of-the-art nursing facilities and residential care environments that provide resident centered care in a homelike setting. This additional construction will position the medical center to continue providing excellent care to veterans both now and into the future, added Tucker.

Phase 1 and 2 VA Canandaigua projects are delivered by one team staffed by the Buffalo and Louisville Districts of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The entire upgrade includes construction of a new outpatient clinic and modern living spaces for veterans, along with other features that include preserving some portions of the campus.

A tentative timetable shows the VA’s new outpatient clinic is expected to open by 2022. The Community Living Center is targeted to open in 2023.