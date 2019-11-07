Journalist Anderson Cooper recently was the distinguished speaker for the Rochester Institute of Technology Student Government.
The anchor of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” and a correspondent for CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Cooper has worked in more than 40 countries, covered major news events around the world, anchored political conventions and moderated several presidential primary debates.
Anderson Cooper speaks to RIT students
