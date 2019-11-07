Brighton Volunteer Ambulance recently was visited by New York Department of Health Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Systems Director Ryan P. Greenberg along with the Western New York/Rochester District Chief/Investigator Ross Zastrow.

Greenberg stopped by BVA to see the recently expanded base. BVA’s base grew from 4,500 square feet to 11,000 square feet in 2018. The cost was $1.9 million. The tour allows him the chance to talk to department officers and crews to get their input on what needs to be improved in EMS and how to keep people both working and volunteering for years to come.

Brighton Chief Cody Dean conducted the tour of the base including business offices, crew work areas including computer workstations, crew stand-by areas such as a large family room setting with TV, a large kitchen with a table that seats 12, sleeping quarters for overnight crews and a decompression room for individual crew members following a difficult call.

Dean, Greenberg and Zastrow then went to the chief’s office for discussion. Some of the topics covered included following IHI Triple Aim — methods to improve the patient’s experience, improve the health of the population, reduce per capita costs — Community Paramedicine and foundational programs, updates to NYS Public Health Code Part 800 and Article 30, addressing staff shortages — countywide — improved state funding of EMS training at all levels, the disproportionate balance between the billed amount and actual reimbursement, Licensure versus Certification and a possible higher education standard.

The visit concluded with a tour of the garage bays. BVA built an eight-bay garage to securely store its five ambulances and two emergency ambulance service vehicles in a controlled temperature environment.