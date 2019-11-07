Child Care Council Inc. CEO Barbara-Ann Mattle has been selected by

the Rochester Business Journal as a 2019 Icon Honors award recipient.

The Icon Honors awards will be presented Dec. 9 at a reception at Genesee Valley Club, 421 East Ave., Rochester.

Established in 2017, Icon Honors recognizes Rochester business leaders over the age of 60 for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership within and outside their fields. Mattle has worked to support child care development and to enhance the quality of childcare, both locally and nationally, for 35 years. She resides in Webster.

