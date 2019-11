Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

John Hill, of Victor, recently graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governors University.

Arrianna Lebron and Andrea Richter, of Farmington, and Alexander Baronsky, Kellen Bavis, Schuyler Carr, Patrick Fiorica, Lindsey Heckman and Jeremy Schopinsky, of Victor, enrolled as new students at the University at Albany in fall 2019.