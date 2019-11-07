One of the drivers involved in a fiery crash Tuesday at the corner of state Routes 96 and 332 has been ticketed.

Christiane A. Norman, 79, of Canandaigua, failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn at the intersection, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Norman’s 2011 Subaru Legacy caught fire as a result of the crash, deputies said. Farmington firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Both Norman and the driver of the other vehicle escaped their vehicles.

Norman was taken to Thompson Hospital by Victor-Farmington Ambulance where she was treated for minor injuries, deputies said. The other driver was checked at the scene for minor injuries, deputies said.

Norman was ticketed and charged with failure to yield the right of way on a left turn, deputies said.