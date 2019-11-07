The Fairport Central School District formally celebrated the new Transportation Center facility on Oct. 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new facility, which was built on the existing site at 860 Ayrault Road, features a brand new bus garage with office space on the second floor, a new fueling station and expanded bus and car parking lots.

The district’s board of education and administrators welcomed the community for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The community had an opportunity to tour the new facility after the ceremony.

The new facility has been fully operational since the start of the 2019-20 school year in September following a capital improvement project vote approval by the community in May 2016 and after two years of construction. The Transportation Center serves over 5,500 students daily.