The Fairport Central School District formally celebrated the new Transportation Center facility on Oct. 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new facility, which was built on the existing site at 860 Ayrault Road, features a brand new bus garage with office space on the second floor, a new fueling station and expanded bus and car parking lots.
The district’s board of education and administrators welcomed the community for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The community had an opportunity to tour the new facility after the ceremony.
The new facility has been fully operational since the start of the 2019-20 school year in September following a capital improvement project vote approval by the community in May 2016 and after two years of construction. The Transportation Center serves over 5,500 students daily.
Fairport CSD celebrates opening of new Transportation Center
