Faiport’s Haley Gorgan, a broadway performer, will compete in a national talent show.

Haley is one of 17 finalists who will have the opportunity to perform Nov. 3 in Hartford, Connecticut, where two winners will be selected to advance to Los Angeles for a national concert in 2020. One winner will be chosen by producers and the other is selected by online votes.

The national competition, called Celebration of Music, is a talent search that showcases the young musical talent across America. Contestants compete locally for a chance to perform at the final concert, a nationally televised event filmed in Los Angeles.