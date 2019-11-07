The opening of Hickory Bark Woods Trail was celebrated Oct. 5 by a gathering of nearly 100 people.

The ceremony was conducted in the parking lot adjacent to the trail entrance due to the size of the crowd. Webster Public Library Assistant Director Shana Lynott welcomed the crowd and introduced various dignitaries from the community for remarks. Town Supervisor Ron Nesbit reviewed the origin of the open space and the role played by Harold and Ann Krieger in the preservation of the area. A rough trail was established by the Parks and Recreation department.

Shari Gnolek, Friends of Webster Trails president, related the initial attempts by Friends of Webster Trails and trail steward Sharon Galbraith to cope with the poor drainage and poison ivy in the area. She told of the breakthrough provided by Jeff Darling, FWT vice president, in contacting the library for their possible interest in conducting programs in this area.

Jason Poole, children’s librarian of WPL, came up with the concept of a platform for library programs.