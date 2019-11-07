Residents and youth actors will bring Pittsford’s history alive at Historic Pittsford’s Voices from the Past walking tour in the Pioneer Burying Ground between 12:30 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 3 at 210 Mendon Road, south of the village of Pittsford.

A suggested donation of $5 per person or $15 per family will fund ongoing restoration and maintenance of Historic Pittsford’s 200-year-old “Little House” office and mini-museum.

Participants may park at the United Church of Pittsford, 123 S. Main St., and use a free shuttle to the cemetery. An onsite reception inside the Mile Post School will be held after, and light refreshments will be served.

The informative program is suitable for all ages. Registration is required. Find more information and register online at HistoricPittsford.com.