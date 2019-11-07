A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Irondequoit Town Hall, 1280 Titus Ave., in the Broderick Room by the Irondequoit planning board to consider the following applications:

7:01 p.m. PB1910-1

Upon the matter of request by 1700 Hudson Avenue LLC, for revised site plan approval, to convert the existing building into a 65-unit storage facility with new ADA compliant ramp, on premises 1700

Hudson Ave., in an M — manufacturing district.

7:02 p.m. PB1910-2

Upon the matter of request by Erica Schlaefer, for signage approval, to replace an existing signage

panel and two awnings, on premises 620 Titus Ave., in a MUC — mixed use commercial district.

All interested persons are entitled to be heard. Public comments must pertain to the topic and will be limited to five minutes per person.