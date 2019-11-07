Messenger Post Media messengerpost

Thursday

Nov 7, 2019 at 3:01 AM


A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Irondequoit Town Hall, 1280 Titus Ave., in the Broderick Room by the Irondequoit planning board to consider the following applications:
7:01 p.m. PB1910-1
Upon the matter of request by 1700 Hudson Avenue LLC, for revised site plan approval, to convert the existing building into a 65-unit storage facility with new ADA compliant ramp, on premises 1700
Hudson Ave., in an M — manufacturing district.
7:02 p.m. PB1910-2
Upon the matter of request by Erica Schlaefer, for signage approval, to replace an existing signage
panel and two awnings, on premises 620 Titus Ave., in a MUC — mixed use commercial district.
All interested persons are entitled to be heard. Public comments must pertain to the topic and will be limited to five minutes per person.