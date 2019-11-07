Last year, the Veterans Affairs Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives began an investigation of conditions in VA nursing homes at the request of Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Florida, who urged the committee to examine the “shocking and unacceptable conditions” at most VA nursing homes, adding that “a congressional investigation should leave no stone unturned in finding out how this happened in the first place and how it can be prevented in the future.”

I agree. As Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts, a Marine Corps veteran who served four tours of duty in Iraq, said, “The VA is doing many things well, but this (VA nursing home conditions) is a clear example of where they are failing.” The investigation was launched in July 2018, after USA Today and The Boston Globe reported that 60 VA nursing homes rated only one out of five stars for quality of care in the VA’s own ranking system. The Canandaigua VAMC nursing home was one of the nursing homes that received a failing grade. VA nursing homes overall scored worse than private nursing homes on a majority of key quality indicators.

Since investigation was initiated, sad stories have continued to emerge that point to the betrayal of frail, elderly and severely disabled veterans who are not receiving the skilled and compassionate care they need in VA nursing homes.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released findings of surprise inspections by outside contractors that show that out of 99 VA nursing homes, 52 had deficiencies that caused “actual harm” to veterans. Only seven VA nursing homes had no significant deficiencies identified.

At VA nursing homes, far too many care providers are not adhering to simple infection prevention protocols such as wearing sterile gloves and gowns when treating residents. At some VA nursing homes, water used for bathing residents is dangerously hot. Many veterans suffer from preventable bed sores that are not adequately treated. At a VA nursing home in Ohio, one resident had five bedsores in six months; yet when inspectors visited, they found staff did not move the man (bedsores occur when frail people are left in the same position for too long) or place cushions under him for several hours. At some VA nursing homes, veterans do not receive the physical therapy they need to gain or maintain muscle tone. Pain management at several VA nursing homes is inadequate.

At the VA nursing home in Brockton, Massachusetts, a veteran sat trapped in his wheelchair for hours, his right foot stuck between the footrests. Inspectors observed staff walking past the veteran without helping.

USA Today and the Boston Globe also reported that last year at Bedford VAMC nursing home in Massachusetts a nursing assistant noticed a commotion behind a privacy curtain on the other side of the room. When she checked out the situation, she observed another aide roughly toss a 94-year old veteran onto his bed from his wheelchair. She wrote to her supervisor, “Let me tell you how brutal that guy was with the veteran. After he was done, (we) went and checked (the veteran). The guy was wet. Everything needed to be changed.” The aide accused of mistreating the veteran quietly resigned; the aide who reported the abuse was fired. The Bedford VA hospital director said the woman who reported the abuse was fired for reasons the director could not discuss.

At this VA nursing home, a resident died in his bed three years ago while the nursing assistant who was supposed to check on him hourly because he had a condition that could cause his heart to stop without warning, was instead playing video games on her computer. Inspectors earlier found other instances of neglect at Bedford VAMC nursing home, including a veteran lying naked in bed covered by a urine- and feces-stained sheet, and another veteran who struggled to eat with his hands after trying unsuccessfully to use a spoon.

The newspapers described the plight of a highly decorated Vietnam veteran who was now a resident of Bedford VAMC nursing home because of debilitating Parkinson’s disease. He was largely bedridden. His wife reported he couldn’t read or watch TV much because his VA issued eyeglasses didn’t help his poor eyesight. He was not properly bathed for months at a time, though he may have been cleaned with a cloth in his bed. He had a scabies infection that went undiagnosed for five months.

The veteran’s son said he observed a nurse mock the way his father walked, hunched over and breathing heavily. He and other veterans sometimes waited hours for nurses to respond to their call buzzers. The veteran told his son that some of the staff had been slapping him.

I am saddened by the fact that none of the candidates hoping to be elected to the White House or Congress are vigorously campaigning for nursing home reform in either the VA or private sectors. Congressman Buchanan’s insistence that “a congressional investigation should leave no stone unturned in finding out how this (mistreatment) happened in the first place and how it can be prevented in the future” has not become a reality. Why not?

On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, we pay tribute to the men and women who served honorably in military service for our country. On that day, and every day, we should honor our veterans by providing them with excellent care at VA nursing homes, VA hospitals and VA outpatient clinics.

Joel Freedman, of Canandaigua, is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.