President Trump is accused of using taxpayer-approved foregn aid for his own personal profit and to subvert U.S. national interest.

Republican supporters of Mr. Trump are critical of the testimony by witnesses under oath, claiming that the witnesses are “never-Trumpers.” The witnesses include career diplomats Marie Yovanovitch and William Taylor, as well as career military personnel Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, have all sworn allegiance to the Constitution of the U.S. They did not swear allegiance to Donald Trump.

None of the president’s supporters are disputing the facts. The testimony that has come out shows that the president has used his position to profit personally, hamper our ally (Ukraine) and promote Russian agenda. The president has tried to suppress evidence by claiming executive privilege on all evidence and testimony.

It is interesting that two indicted witnesses, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are being extended executive privilege because they did work for Rudy Giuliani. Republicans need to explain their support for subverting our foreign policy for personal gain of the president and I would like them to explain their loyalty to Donald Trump over our Constitution and the rule of law.

William Fine

Brockport