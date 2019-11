Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — Ally Venable Band, 8 p.m.; Friday — Brothers From Other Mothers, 5:30 p.m., Chaz and the Dazzlers, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Sarah Borges & The Broken Angels featuring Eric "Roscoe" Ambel, 9 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Austin Jenckes, Ray Fulcher, Hannah Dasher, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Bayside, with Sincere Engineer, 7:30 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Rochester Ukulele Support Group, 11 a.m. to noon.

Bop Shop, 1460 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Sunday — Sooner (Simon Jermyn and Charlotte Greve), 8-10 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Vic Cottongim, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Nate Michaels, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Traditional Session Gaelic Tunes, 1-4 p.m.

Boulder Coffee Co., 100 Alexander St., Rochester: Thursday — Youth Open Mic, 6 p.m.; Saturday — Nat Myers, 7 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Mystic Stew, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Harmonica Pete, 5:30-7 p.m., The Paper Roses, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Spooky Mulder, 5-7 p.m., Random Accents, 8-11 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Open Mic hosted by 2Yioung 2B Old, 6-9 p.m.

Brewery Pub, 8 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Griffith & Martino, 7:30 p.m.

Bubby's Tavern, 14 Phoenix St., Canandaigua: Saturday — Ashley Harpole, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Friday — Coral Moons, Centenary Road, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Horrible Earth, Ground, Blurring, Hallucination Realized, Fentanyl Tapwater, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Sonny Falls, Shep Treasure, Bolger, 9 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford-Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Nic LeDuc, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Glen Wyand Originals, 9 p.m.; Sunday — Old Souls Band, 3-6 p.m., Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Friday — Hard Promises, 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Cadillac Jack, 9 p.m.; Friday — The Dirty Bourbon Blues Band, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Jess Novak Band, 10 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Saturday — RoarShark, with NED, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Balkun Brothers, with Arguments the Band, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Chris Trapper, 8 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., David Whitman, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Saturday — Djangoners, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, 7-10 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Jimmy Grillo's Open Stage, 8 p.m.; Friday — Acoustic Brew, 5:30 p.m., Diggler's Bridge Unplugged, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Hey Mabel, 8:30 p.m.

Kodak Center, 200 West Ridge Road, Rochester: Thursday — Black Violin, 7:30 p.m.; Friday — Kansas, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Buddy Guy, with Tom Hambridge, 8 p.m.

Lake Drum Brewing, 16 E. Castle St., Geneva: Saturday — Sriracha-chas, with Andy Smith & The Rust Belt Hot Rods, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday-Saturday — Stephane Wrembel, 8-10:30 p.m.; Sunday — Joni Mitchell tribute featuring Lauren and the Good Souls, 6-9 p.m.

Lux Lounge, 666 South Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Fox Sisters, 9 p.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Thursday — Thank You Scientist, with Bent Knee and The Tea Club, 6:30 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Marty Roberts, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday — Banned from the Tavern, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Download, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Monica Hall, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Aaron Lipp, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Marco Amadio, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Saturday — Aaron Lipp and Bobby Henrie, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Big Blue House, 6-9 p.m.

Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Saturday — KLL SMTH, Ultrasloth, Frequent, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Mike Pappert, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Chris Ott, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — El Rojo Jazz, 5-9 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Friday — Teagan Ward, 5:30-7 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Jimmy Jam Band, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Scott Guest, 6-9 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Up 2 Somethin', 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Tryst, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rio Tomatlán, 106 Bemis St., Canandaigua: Sunday — Tyler Westcott, 3-5 p.m.

Rochester Beer Park, 375 Averill Ave., Rochester: Friday — Isabella Barbagallo, with Mike Giugno, 7 p.m.

Sager Beer Works, 46 Sager Drive, Suite E, Rochester: Friday — Jaws, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday — Double Trouble, 7:30 p.m.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Thursday — The Paper Roses, 8 p.m.

Starry Nites Café, 696 University Ave., Rochester: Friday — New Novelties, 8 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Friday — Significant Other, 8:45 p.m.; Saturday — Razin Kain, 9:15 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — The Honey Smugglers, 8 p.m.; Friday — Witty Tarbox, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Kubik's Rubes, 8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Saturday — Mason Tyler Band, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Neil Van Dorn, 6-9 p.m.